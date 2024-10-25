Cambridge Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.61.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

