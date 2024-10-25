Cambridge Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:EALT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EALT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 463,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EALT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 5 to 15 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (EALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 5-15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months EALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

