Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $197.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $201.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.