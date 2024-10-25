Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

NYSE:CANF opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

