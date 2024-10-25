Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$189.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$153.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.16 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$157.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In related news, Director Susan C. Jones bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.