Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 66 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

AMP stock opened at $504.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.19 and its 200 day moving average is $439.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $524.89.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

