Canal Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 9.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 138.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 115,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7,667.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000,000 after purchasing an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

