Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 58355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Down 13.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 7.64.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.