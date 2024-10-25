Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $101.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

Capitol Federal Financial stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 1,097,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

