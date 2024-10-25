Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon purchased 2,798,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

