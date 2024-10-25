Cardano Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.44 billion and approximately $461.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.91 or 0.03664074 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00037503 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,121,858 coins and its circulating supply is 34,980,974,700 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

