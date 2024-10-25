Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Cut to $500.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $506.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

CSL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $458.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.93. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.01. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $65,041,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,218,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 123,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

