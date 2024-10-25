Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.720 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.5 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-5.150 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

CRI stock traded down $8.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,842,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,658. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

