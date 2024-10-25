Cascades (TSE:CAS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.55 and traded as high as C$10.77. Cascades shares last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 71,075 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.08.

The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.55.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Cascades had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.2959309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In other Cascades news, Director Hugues Simon purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

