Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 170293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,004,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.