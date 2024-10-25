CEEK VR Market Capitalization Reaches $24.05 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.05 million and approximately $528,265.60 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,625.97 or 0.99896454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007213 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00063084 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02972362 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $505,152.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.