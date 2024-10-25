Celestia One Day Trading Volume Reaches $157.02 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Celestia token can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00008400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $792.78 million and approximately $157.02 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,078,904,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,078,684,931.506569 with 219,728,459.256569 in circulation.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

