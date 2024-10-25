Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.990-1.090 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Celestica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.850-3.850 EPS.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. Celestica has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLS

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.