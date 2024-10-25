Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 173,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.