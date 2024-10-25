Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.
Century Communities stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. 112,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,079. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $108.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday.
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
