ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

ChampionX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,729. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

