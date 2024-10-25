Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,318,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $129.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

