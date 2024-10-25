Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Trading Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.00 and last traded at $73.00. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for about 21.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $86,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

