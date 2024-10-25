China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
China Everbright Environment Group Stock Down 11.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
China Everbright Environment Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.12%.
About China Everbright Environment Group
China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.
