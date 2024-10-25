Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.409 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

Churchill Downs has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHDN

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.