Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.409 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.
Churchill Downs has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $7.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
Churchill Downs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $140.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $106.45 and a 52-week high of $146.64. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
