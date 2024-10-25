Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$18.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$10.24 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.08. The firm has a market cap of C$652.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 1.0754912 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

