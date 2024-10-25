Citigroup Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Neutral

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $56.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

