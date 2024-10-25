Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $146.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citizens Community Bancorp
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.