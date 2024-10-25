Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $146.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

