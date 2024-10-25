Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $252.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

CLH opened at $255.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.35. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $132.92 and a fifty-two week high of $261.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 63.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 161.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

