CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.
CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 5,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About CLPS Incorporation
