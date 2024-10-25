CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from CLPS Incorporation’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 5,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. CLPS Incorporation has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

About CLPS Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.