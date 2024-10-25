CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,256,000 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 17,823,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 486.7 days.

CMOC Group Trading Up 7.7 %

CMCLF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 13,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

About CMOC Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.