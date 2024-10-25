CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,256,000 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the September 30th total of 17,823,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 486.7 days.
CMOC Group Trading Up 7.7 %
CMCLF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 13,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. CMOC Group has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.09.
About CMOC Group
