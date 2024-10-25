CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Stephens

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNX. Tudor Pickering raised CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $37.57.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $282,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 124.2% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 146,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 81,092 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

