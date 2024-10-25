Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $222,337.05 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $222,337.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,736.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $58.45. 62,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,442. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $784.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coastal Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 275,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

