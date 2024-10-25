Coerente Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coerente Capital Management raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,176 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $15,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.43 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

