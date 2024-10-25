Coin98 Market Cap Hits $98.05 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $98.05 million and approximately $14.62 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,249,880 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

