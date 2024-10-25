Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $213.67 and last traded at $212.84. 2,785,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,354,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.16.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total value of $81,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,588,703.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.25, for a total transaction of $1,025,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,150,716.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 104.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 625.1% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,788 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 16,928.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

