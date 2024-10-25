Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Colony Bankcorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Colony Bankcorp has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

