Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX traded down $48.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,333. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $152.18 and a 52 week high of $424.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.95.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $8,076,855 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.