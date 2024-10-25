Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Community Bank System Trading Up 0.1 %
CBU opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.64.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 57.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on CBU
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Community Bank System
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.