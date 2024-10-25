Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.1 %

CBU opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBU

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.