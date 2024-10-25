Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Barclays

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 481,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,177. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,616,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

