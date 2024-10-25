Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years. Community Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 510,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,934. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $487.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

