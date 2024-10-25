Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 88,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 39,041 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.0641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

