Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Comstock had a net margin of 230.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%.

Shares of LODE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,792. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Several research firms recently commented on LODE. Noble Financial upgraded Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Comstock news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,622 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.98% of Comstock worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

