Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), reports. Comstock had a net margin of 230.15% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Comstock Stock Down 6.4 %

LODE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,792. Comstock has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comstock Inc. ( NYSE:LODE Free Report ) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,622 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Comstock worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LODE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock in a report on Saturday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Noble Financial raised Comstock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

