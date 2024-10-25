Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 220.7% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Nirland sold 333,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $33,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,658,000 shares of company stock worth $386,136. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

CDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 7,235,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,847. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.