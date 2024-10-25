Consolidated Edison Announces Redemption of Tax-Exempt Debt – 8-K Filing

Consolidated Edison, Inc. filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 25, 2024, announcing that Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. has decided to redeem four subseries of its tax-exempt debt. The affected series include 2010A-1, 2010A-2, 2010A-3, and 2010A-4, with a total principal amount of $224.6 million.

The redemption process, detailed in the Notice of Conditional Redemption attached to the filing, is set to take place on November 25, 2024. This move indicates a strategic financial decision by Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. to manage its debt portfolio effectively.

Additionally, as part of the 8-K filing, the company included Exhibits 99 and 104, consisting of the Notice of Conditional Redemption and the Cover Page Interactive Data File with embedded iXBRL tags.

Joseph Miller, Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer of Consolidated Edison, Inc., and Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., signed off on the filing, marking their endorsement of the report on October 25, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders will closely monitor the developments leading up to the redemption date, particularly how this strategic financial move will impact Consolidated Edison’s financial standing and future operations.

Please note that the details shared in this article are based on the 8-K filing submitted by Consolidated Edison, Inc., to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interested parties are encouraged to refer to the original filing for comprehensive information on the subject matter.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

