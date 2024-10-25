Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.600-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.4 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.49. 93,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $28,908,439.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Sands sold 119,274 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $28,908,439.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 431,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,638,157.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,367 shares of company stock valued at $32,539,170. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

