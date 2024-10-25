Contrasting Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Jin Medical International alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.75, suggesting that its share price is 1,475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International $20.13 million 17.33 $2.88 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $23.28 million 0.91 -$22.13 million ($3.11) -0.79

This table compares Jin Medical International and ReWalk Robotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jin Medical International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReWalk Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jin Medical International and ReWalk Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.61%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -102.03% -41.89% -30.83%

About Jin Medical International

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.