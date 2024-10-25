Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.