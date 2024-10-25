Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 354.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 279,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. 21,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,341. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.74.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

